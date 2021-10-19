T20 World Cup 2021 | Marcus Stoinis fit to bowl in the next warm-up match against India

"I think it's a good start. We obviously haven't played together for a while so that was nice to firstly get a win but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack. I felt alright. It was nice to spend some time in the middle. I've spent a lot of time in the nets lately, so it was nice to get in the middle and just build a little partnership and do what is required for the team. I think the way we were scoring was fine. I think ideally, we wouldn't have lost those three wickets for not many, but I think the scoring rate was fine. We had it in control. Ash and Starcy got it over at the end, and Ingo actually," he concluded.