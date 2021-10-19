T20 World Cup 2021 | Looking forward to chewing MS Dhoni's brain about all things cricket, says KL Rahul

Today at 9:37 PM
Opener KL Rahul has said that he was excited to have MS Dhoni as Team India's mentor for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, adding that he brings a sense of calmness with him. The 29-year-old added that he would be 'chewing' his former captain's brain to learn about cricket, captaincy and other things.
MS Dhoni in September was named the mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup 2021, moments after the announcement of the Virat Kohli-led squad for the ongoing showpiece event in the UAE and Oman.
The 40-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, has already joined the Team India set-up in Dubai. Notably, the talismanic captain, won his fourth IPL trophy with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. The BCCI on Sunday, shared a couple of pictures of the India legend and wrote, "Extending a very warm welcome to the KING," alongside it.
Several cricketers in India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad have talked about their excitement to have MS Dhoni back in the Indian dressing room. On Tuesday, swashbuckling opener KL Rahul also expressed his thoughts on the 'Return of Thala' and said that Dhoni has always been a mentor for the entire team. The Karnataka, who scored over 600 runs in the IPL 2021, also revealed his plans to learn about "everything cricket" from the 2-time World Cup-winning captain.
"Obviously, MS Dhoni back with the team feels amazing because we have played under him and we have looked towards him as a mentor even when he was our captain," Rahul said in a clubhouse session for Red Bull.
"We loved having him in the dressing room when he was the captain, we loved the calmness. We have all looked up to him to help us out, to have him here is amazing. This gives us a sense of calmness, I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun. Looking forward to chewing his brain about cricket, captaincy and all things cricket," he added.
Further, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain heaped rich praises on MS Dhoni's fitness, saying he can give a tough run to any of the India players in the team. KL Rahul also backed MS Dhoni to play further in the IPL.
"None of us are sure that IPL 2021 final was his last game. I do not think, I would love to see MS Dhoni play for a lot more years if he could.
"I think Dhoni can give any of us stiff competition, he definitely is a guy who can hit the ball furthest, he is very strong and he is good between the wickets. He looks the fittest, it is good fun to have him," Rahul added.
