T20 World Cup 2021 | David Warner is a superstar, don't ever doubt him, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has said that David Warner will get back his batting form and asked Warner’s doubters not to doubt his abilities. Warner had a horrendous time with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 and his poor form continued in Australia's warm-up match on Monday.

Warner only managed to amass 195 runs in eight games in the IPL 2021. The SRH opener was dropped from playing XI twice during the tournament and sacked from the captaincy duties. His poor form continued as he got out on a golden duck against New Zealand in the warm-up match played on Monday, October 18. Maxwell believes that Warner will return to his best when the Super 12 rounds start from Saturday, October 23.

"If you ever doubt Davey, it's an absolute no-no. You know he's going to turn it around. He's a superstar of all three formats. He's made so many runs. He's going to go down as one of the greats of the game. Unfortunately, he got Martin Guptill'd yesterday with an absolute hanger. Gup seems to do that a lot against us.

"Those sorts of things happen when you're searching for it. But you know when he gets out there come game time, come the 23rd [of October], regardless of what happens in the next practice game, you know he's going to hit the ground running. He's going to be a big player for us," Maxwell said.

Maxwell, who was rested for the warm-up game, predicted that Mitchell Marsh will have an impact in the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I think Mitchell Marsh is going to have a massive tournament," Maxwell said. "I don't think I've seen anyone hit the ball better, ever.

"We all gather around his net and just watch him hit the ball. It's been pretty extraordinary to watch him go about his business at the moment. I'd be really surprised if he didn't have a really good tournament. He's got his bowling as well. His presence around the group regardless of what he's doing is second to none. He's the guy everyone wants in their team, he's flying at the moment, so I'm expecting him to have a good tournament," believes Maxwell

Marsh has been established himself at the No. 3 after batting at the position for Australia since the five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean. On Monday, the all-rounder came in to bat in the very first over after the departure of Warner and scored 24 runs off 15 balls including three fours and a six. Australia will play their next warm-up game against India on October 20 before entering the Super 12 stage where they will lock horns with South Africa on October 23.