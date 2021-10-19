Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath bestowed with the honorary life membership of the MCC

The other former cricketers awarded with the honorary membership are - Hashim Amla , Ian Bell, Ian Bishop, Alexandra Blackwell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul , Sir Alistair Cook, Grant Flower, Herschelle Gibbs, Rangana Herath , Jacques Kallis , Damien Martin, Sara Mcglashan, Morne Morkel , Ramnaresh Sarwan, Sarah Taylor and Marcus Trescothick. The MCC tweeted that the club awards honorary life memberships to the world’s finest cricketers.

"MCC awards Honorary Life Membership of the Club to some of the world’s finest cricketers. We are delighted to announce the names of the latest men and women to have been bestowed with this privilege," MCC tweeted.

The MCC said that the Indian duo of Harbhajan and Srinath had fine international careers.

"The Indian duo Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath both enjoyed fine international careers. Harbhajan is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 417 dismissals in 103 Tests, while Srinath is one of the country’s greatest ODI players, taking 315 wickets to end his career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs," MCC said about the Indian duo.