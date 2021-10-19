Chennai Super Kings is incomplete without MS Dhoni and vice-versa, says N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan has said that the team is incomplete without their captain MS Dhoni and vice-versa. Srinivasan’s comments came during a brief interaction session with the media after he visited the Lord Venkateswara temple with the IPL 2021 Trophy.

Dhoni’s future as a player with the CSK has been in question despite him superbly leading the team to their fourth IPL title with a 27-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. The 40-year-old had a terrible time with the bat in the 2020 season and in the IPL 2021 as well, he could manage only 114 runs in 16 matches. Dhoni's retirement from international cricket in 2020, doesn’t help him either as he has lacked rhythm due to lack of game time.

N Srinivasan, however, believes that the former India captain is still a part and parcel of the CSK.

"Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," Srinivasan told reporters during a brief interaction after visiting Lord Venkatachalapathy temple with the IPL 2021 trophy.

The former BCCI President was also asked about retaining Dhoni and other players in the next auction. He said that the retention policy is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Dhoni is mentoring the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Dhoni had also opened up on his future with the Yellow Army post the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last week. He had said that his future is "in the hands of the" BCCI as the retention rules ahead of the mega auction and IPL 2022 depends on the governing body. Earlier, during a pre-match interview, the talismanic leader had confirmed that he would feature in the CSK camp next season in some capacity or the other.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in......we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni had said.

While concluding the interview, presenter Harsha Bhogle hailed MS Dhoni and said, "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind."

Replying to Bhogle, the Ranchi-born star asserted, "Still I haven't left behind."