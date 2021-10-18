Yuvraj Singh arrested for casteist comment against Yuzvendra Chahal, later released on bail

Yuvraj Singh was arrested by the Haryana Police on Saturday and was later released on bail. Yuvraj Singh went live on Instagram with Rohit Sharma in June 2020 as they were discussing Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos where Yuvraj made casteist comments on Chahal for which he apologized.

Yuvraj Singh had earlier apologized for his remarks on June 5, 2020 on Twitter as the video clip of his comments went viral on social media which triggered outrage.

The arrest of Yuvraj followed after a complaint filed in February this year by a Dalit activist Rajat Kalsan who was demanding his arrest and registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination. A First Information Report was filed in the case on orders of the court. Nikita Gahlaut, a senior Police officer told the NDTV that the former India cricketer was arrested and then released on interim bail.

"As per court orders, Yuvraj Singh was arrested and then released on interim bail on Saturday," Nitika Gahlaut told NDTV over the phone.

However, Singh’s representative Shazmeen Kara said that he was not arrested. Kalsan said that the Police was asked to include the 2011 World Cup winner into the probe. He added that he will challenge the bail orders in the Supreme Court.

"On October 6, the police was asked to include Yuvraj Singh in the probe. We have learnt that yesterday, Yuvraj Singh surrendered before the police in Hisar, he was questioned for two to three hours and then arrested. He was then released on bail bonds."

"The police will submit its final report in a few days in the SC/ST court in Hisar and Yuvraj Singh will have to take regular bail from there. He will have to attend the hearings at the court in Hisar. We will do our best to prove his guilt since he has insulted the whole community," he said.

"Also, since the bail was given to him under the SC/ST Act, we are challenging it in the Supreme Court and hopefully you will see him behind bars," Mr Kalsan added.