WATCH | Virat Kohli mimics Shikhar Dhawan’s batting stance, says it's very funny

Virat Kohli on Monday posted a video on his social media account imitating his compatriot Shikhar Dhawan’s batting stance. Shikhar Dhawan replied with a series of funny emojis, before the fans shared the video across all social media platforms and applauded the India captain’s acting skills.

In the video, the Indian skipper can be seen rolling up the sleeves of his t-shirt and imitating the opener’s batting stance. In fact, Kohli went a step further and showed how the southpaw leaves a delivery outside off-stump.

"He is lost in his space so much that it's very funny. I have seen it many times from the other end," Kohli can be heard saying in the video which has now been shared close to 8,00 0 times on Twitter.

Shikhar Dhawan, who ended up with 587 runs at an average of 39.13 in IPL 2021, is not part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is set to lead India for one final time in the T20Is. The 32-year-old, ahead of the IPL 2021, had announced that he would step down from India's T20I captaincy following the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.