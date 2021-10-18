VIDEO | Mahmadullah's press-conference interrupted as thrilled Scotland players sing national anthem

Today at 4:05 PM
Mahmadullah’s press conference was interrupted after Scotland players sang their national anthem loud to express their delight in claiming a six-run victory against Bangladesh on Sunday. However, the Bangladesh captain remained silent until the singing stopped, and continued thereafter.
Bangladesh suffered a shocking six-run defeat in their opening fixture against Scotland on Sunday in Oman. Scotland’s Chris Greaves stole the show with his all-round performance which helped his side to start their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory. The 31-year-old scored 45 off 28 and later he scalped two wickets in the match.
Scotland cricketers silenced Bangaldesh not just on the field but also off it. The Scottish players were heard singing aloud their national anthem, so much so that it interrupted the press conference of the opposition captain Mahmadullah.
Reacting to the video of the incident posted by the ICC, Cricket Scotland cheekly wrote, "Sorry we will keep it down next time."
Sorry we will keep it down next time 😬🏴 pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021
Earlier in the match, Scotland scored 140/9 after being asked to bat first. In pursuit of 141 runs, the Bangladesh batsmen fell short of seven runs as they ended up at 134/7. A brilliant bowling performance from Bradley Wheal (3/24) and Chris Greaves (2/19) helped Scotland to clinch a six-run win over sixth-ranked Bangladesh.
