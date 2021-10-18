T20 World Cup 2021 | Young players should see Shoaib Malik as role model, says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is of the opinion that the young players should consider Shoaib Malik as their role model. Akram further added that Malik has turned out to be a life-saver for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket, and he trains extensively for contributing his best towards the team.

Shoaib Malik was not included in Pakistan’s initial squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, and his exclusion from the national side had irked former cricketers and fans. However, the 39-year-old was included in the revised Pakistan squad as a replacement for injured Sohaib Maqsood. Malik made his Pakistan debut in October 1999 in Sharjah under the captaincy of Wasim Akram.

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram recollected his memories about the all-rounder’s debut match, and reckoned that he never thought Malik could bat, and he was picked solely as a bowler in the team. The former Pakistan captain further added that Shoaib Malik has turned to be a life-saver for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket, and the youngsters should see him as their role model.

"I remember when Malik came into the Pakistan team in 1999," Wasim Akram told AFP.

"I picked him up, he was a 16-17 year old skinny guy and I initially picked him solely as a bowler and as a fielder and never knew that he can bat very well.

"He (Malik) has turned out to be a life-saver for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket. Even now, when you talk about fitness, he is superb and trains so extensively," added Wasim.

"I think young players should see him as a role model as he is still competing with them in domestic events and that shows how mentally strong he has been.

"He is looking good and that shows he wants to go on a high."

Malik’s former teammate and captain Shahid Afridi stated that the all-rounder is an experienced player, and he can contribute well to the team.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup," said Afridi.

"As a senior and experienced player, he can contribute big time for Pakistan."

Reflecting on Malik’s inclusion in the squad for the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that the 39-year-old will be an asset to the team.

"His experience will be an asset. He is still one of the fittest members of the squad," Babar said on Sunday.

"We have to make a plan on including him in the playing XI."

Shoaib Malik, who captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 was part of the national team which lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2009. The 39-year-old also featured in the 2012, 2014, and 2016 T20 World Cup. Malik, who has featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan has amassed 2,335 runs and clinched 28 wickets.

Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.