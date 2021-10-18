 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant finishes off with a six to register India's victory

    Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls against England in the warm-up match.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:37 PM

    India claimed a seven-wicket victory against England in the warm-up match on Monday, October 18 at ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first England scored 188 runs, and India chased down the target in 19 overs with the help of brisk fifties from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

    After being asked to bat first, England lost the early wickets of Jason Roy (17) and Jos Buttler (18). But, Jonny Bairstow (49) and Moeen Ali (43*) fired England to 188/5. For India, Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar clinched one wicket each.

    In reply to England’s 188, India started off well as openers KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) partnered for an 82-run stand before the former departed in the ninth over. Rishabh Pant with his unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, accelerated the innings at the end and smashed a six to claim a seven-wicket for India in the warm-up match against England.

    That's huge from Rishabh Pant!

    He's dealt it with ease!

    Future MS?

    Lit from Pant! 🔥 

    Boom!💥 

    KL-Klasss 😉❤

    Pleasure to watch him bat like this!

    He's got talent for sure! Take a bow, Ishan Kishan

    A complete 'POWER HOUE'💥🔥

