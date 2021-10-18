T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant finishes off with a six to register India's victory

Yesterday at 11:37 PM
India claimed a seven-wicket victory against England in the warm-up match on Monday, October 18 at ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first England scored 188 runs, and India chased down the target in 19 overs with the help of brisk fifties from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.
After being asked to bat first, England lost the early wickets of Jason Roy (17) and Jos Buttler (18). But, Jonny Bairstow (49) and Moeen Ali (43*) fired England to 188/5. For India, Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar clinched one wicket each.
In reply to England’s 188, India started off well as openers KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) partnered for an 82-run stand before the former departed in the ninth over. Rishabh Pant with his unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, accelerated the innings at the end and smashed a six to claim a seven-wicket for India in the warm-up match against England.
That's huge from Rishabh Pant!
October 18, 2021
He's dealt it with ease!
And RISHABH PANT finishes off in style with a 6🥳♥️ pic.twitter.com/tZWmeU9U3t— SURBHI SHARMA🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) October 18, 2021
Future MS?
RISHABH PANT FINISHES OFF IN STYLE !!!— Muskan Srivastava (@Muskan45_) October 18, 2021
Lit from Pant! 🔥
Practice kar rhaa huu bhaiyaa...and he finishes off in style 🥵🔥❤️— Spiderman Pant ❤️ (@cricwithpant) October 18, 2021
Rishabh Pant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g8626kEY8Y
Boom!💥
It is Rishabh pant at crease and finishes with a Banger 🔥 #TeamIndia won the with 6 Balls left#INDvENG #CricketTwitter— MAHI MATTERS (@MahiMatters) October 18, 2021
KL-Klasss 😉❤
A Dazzling fifty off just 23 balls! 😍— Rashid Khan Arman fan girl 😉❤ (@cutiepiemoments) October 18, 2021
KL Rahul gives 🏴 a warm welcome in the warm-up game! 💥#INDvENG #T20WorldCup #SaddaPunjab #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/bC0X7i4n9p
Pleasure to watch him bat like this!
Pocket Rocket has another fifty while opening for India.— Amrit Majumder (@amr1tmajumder) October 18, 2021
Just another day the office.
Tbh, Ishan-Rahul is better than Rohit-Rahul at the top.#T20WorldCup21 #INDvENG #IshanKishan #KLRahul
He's got talent for sure! Take a bow, Ishan Kishan
India looked very strong to be honest. Could be Ishan Kishan's tournament!— Tom Carr (@ItsMeTomC) October 18, 2021
A complete 'POWER HOUE'💥🔥
Ashwin and Bumrah with the ball ✅— Anirudh (@LateSwing_) October 18, 2021
KL's quickfire 50 ✅
Ishan Kishan's 70* off 46 ✅
Hardik and Pant finishing it off with ease ✅
Biggest positives for India to take from today's game. #T20WorldCup #INDvENG
