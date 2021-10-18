T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant finishes off with a six to register India's victory

In reply to England’s 188, India started off well as openers KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) partnered for an 82-run stand before the former departed in the ninth over. Rishabh Pant with his unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, accelerated the innings at the end and smashed a six to claim a seven-wicket for India in the warm-up match against England.