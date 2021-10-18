T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ireland's Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

 user tracker image
    Curtis Campher took four wickets in 4 balls vs Netherlands on Monday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:55 PM

    Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on Monday struck on four consecutive bowlers to become the first from the country to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2021. Bowling against Netherlands, the 22-year-old dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.

    Also, Curtis Campher became only the 3rd bowler after Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan to achieve this feat in T20 internationals.

    Coming in to bowl his second over - 10th of Netherlands' batting innings, Campher first dismissed Ackermann after the batsman attempted pull shot went onto the gloves of wicketkeeper Neil Rock. Next up, Doeschare was trapped in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. On the hat-trick delivery, the South Africa-born cricketer trapped Edwards in a similar fashion. By this time fans and commentators were going wild at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Campher added more flavour to the celebration by castling Merwe, to make it 4 dismissals in 4 deliveries. Notably, the first and third wickets came only after Ireland opted for DRS reviews. 

    Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first in their first Group A match. 

    Campher you beauty!👏 

    Whatta spell by this young lad!

    History is made!

    Young gun got talent!

    Historic moment for Campher here!

    Shambolic collapse!

    Becomes one of the greats!

    Remember the name 'Curtis Campher'🔥

    That's one of the best ever!

    Hahaha!

