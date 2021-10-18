T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ireland's Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

Coming in to bowl his second over - 10th of Netherlands' batting innings, Campher first dismissed Ackermann after the batsman attempted pull shot went onto the gloves of wicketkeeper Neil Rock. Next up, Doeschare was trapped in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. On the hat-trick delivery, the South Africa-born cricketer trapped Edwards in a similar fashion. By this time fans and commentators were going wild at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Campher added more flavour to the celebration by castling Merwe, to make it 4 dismissals in 4 deliveries. Notably, the first and third wickets came only after Ireland opted for DRS reviews.