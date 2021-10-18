T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ireland's Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

Today at 4:55 PM
Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on Monday struck on four consecutive bowlers to become the first from the country to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2021. Bowling against Netherlands, the 22-year-old dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.
Also, Curtis Campher became only the 3rd bowler after Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan to achieve this feat in T20 internationals.
Coming in to bowl his second over - 10th of Netherlands' batting innings, Campher first dismissed Ackermann after the batsman attempted pull shot went onto the gloves of wicketkeeper Neil Rock. Next up, Doeschare was trapped in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. On the hat-trick delivery, the South Africa-born cricketer trapped Edwards in a similar fashion. By this time fans and commentators were going wild at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Campher added more flavour to the celebration by castling Merwe, to make it 4 dismissals in 4 deliveries. Notably, the first and third wickets came only after Ireland opted for DRS reviews.
Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first in their first Group A match.
Campher you beauty!👏
October 18, 2021
Whatta spell by this young lad!
Curtis Campher has four in four 👏— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2021
☝️ Colin Ackermann
☝️ Ryan ten Doeschate
☝️ Scott Edwards
☝️ Roelof van der Merwe#T20WorldCup | #IREvNED | https://t.co/TRm5wxuxrO pic.twitter.com/1HvjCUNR38
History is made!
This is the first edition of the men's T20 World Cup in which the DRS is being used, and Ireland's Curtis Campher, who now has four wickets in four balls, will be especially grateful for that.#T20WorldCup | #Ireland— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) October 18, 2021
Young gun got talent!
Hat-tricks in men's T20 World Cup:-— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 18, 2021
Brett Lee🇦🇺 v BAN, 2007
Curtis Campher☘️ v NETH, today
Campher becomes the first player to take 4 wickets in 4 balls!#T20WorldCup #IREvNETH
Historic moment for Campher here!
Four wickets in four balls. A 'Campher' assaulting is very rare. #T20WorldCup— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 18, 2021
Shambolic collapse!
From 51/2 to 51/6 🔥— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 18, 2021
Irish bowler Curtis Campher picks four-in-four against Netherlands.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4BS1TAzhF0
Becomes one of the greats!
Bowlers to pick 4 wickets in 4 balls in T20is:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2021
- Lasith Malinga.
- Rashid Khan.
- Curtis Campher.
- Campher the first to achieve in T20 World Cups, he's just 22 years old.
Remember the name 'Curtis Campher'🔥
Campher : Takes 4 wickets in four balls.— Camlin Oil Pastels (@Crayon172) October 18, 2021
England : pic.twitter.com/f1PNAgq9L6
That's one of the best ever!
Malinga, Rashid Khan and now, Curtis Campher - in the name of history books - taking 4 wickets in 4 balls in T20I.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2021
Hahaha!
Curtis Campher - The Future of England Cricket! #T20WorldCup21 #IREvNED pic.twitter.com/CjGVnfUXRL— Harsh🇮🇳 (@TooHarsh_) October 18, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.