T20 World Cup 2021 | I will be batting at No. 3; KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open, confirms Virat Kohli

Ahead of India’s warm-up match against England on October 18 at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, Virat Kohli has revealed that he will be batting at No.3 in the T20 World Cup, and KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open for India. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Ahead of their opening fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan, India are scheduled to play warm-up matches against England and Australia. During the toss in the first warm-up match against England, Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will be batting at the No.3 position, and KL Rahul will be opening for India along with Rohit Sharma.

Earlier in March, Indian captain Virat Kohli had opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma during the T20I series against England, and he scored 231 runs from five matches. Kohli also opened the batting for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and scored 405 runs at an average of 28.93 in the 14th edition of the tournament.

Speaking after winning the toss against England in the warm-up match, Kohli stated it will be Rahul and Rohit opening for India, and he will be batting at No.3. The Indian captain further stated that considering Rahul’s performance in IPL, it is difficult to look beyond the Karnataka batsman. The stylish right-hander finished with 626 runs - third-highest, in the recently-concluded IPL 2021. He averaged over 62 and carried a strike-rate of 138.80.

"We will bowl first. We have had success in the past. So we want to create that same energy. The IPL is right up there, but this is paramount. Adapatability, how plays where is what matters. We are pretty solid in how we are going to start in the first game. We will look to give game-time to most of them. Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid up front. I will be batting at 3. That's the only thing I can say for now (smiles), " Kohli said after the toss.

In the match, India have opted to bowl after winning the toss. England have rested their regular captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler is leading in his absence.

Further, outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri said that his boys are already prepared with thier outings in the IPL 2021.

"Boys have been playing IPL for the last 2 months, so I don’t think they need too much of preparation. It’s more about them getting together and adapting together. Get some rhythm going, some energy going. Everyone can bat, everyone can bowl (in this game), so it will help us to get an idea about who is doing how. Not really (regarding any locked strategy). We’ll just see how things go and work a combination around. We’ll just try to see how much dew is around and accordingly decide to bat/bowl first. Also helps us decide about playing an extra spinner or seamer," Shastri said.