T20 World Cup 2021 | Don't have MS Dhoni, everything is on my shoulder, says Hardik Pandya

Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021, Hardik Pandya has said that the responsibility of giving solid finishes to India is completely on his shoulders in the absence of retired MS Dhoni. Eyes will be on the talented all-rounder who failed to perform up to his mark during the IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians.
The 28-year-old could only manage to score 127 runs in 12 games in the IPL 2021 at an average of 14.11 and a strike-rate of 113.39. He didn’t bowl in the tournament due to niggle and his fitness issues could have affected his batting as well. Shardul Thakur has been promoted from travelling reserves to the playing squad because of Pandya's fitness problems. The all-rounder from Baroda said that being a lead finisher of the team is a big responsibility.
"The biggest so far, I will say, because this time I don't have Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Everything is on my shoulders - I like to think that way because it gives me an added challenge. It is going to be exciting, a cracker of a tournament,” Pandya told ESPNcricinfo.
India will play their first of the two warm-up matches against England on Monday, October 18. This match will be followed by another warm-up game against Australia on October 20. The Virat Kohli-led side will finally be locking horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
