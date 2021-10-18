T20 World Cup 2021 | Don't have MS Dhoni, everything is on my shoulder, says Hardik Pandya

The 28-year-old could only manage to score 127 runs in 12 games in the IPL 2021 at an average of 14.11 and a strike-rate of 113.39. He didn’t bowl in the tournament due to niggle and his fitness issues could have affected his batting as well. Shardul Thakur has been promoted from travelling reserves to the playing squad because of Pandya's fitness problems. The all-rounder from Baroda said that being a lead finisher of the team is a big responsibility.