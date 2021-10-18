T20 World Cup 2021 | Adversity has brought a lot of good for the team as we have found players who can fit in, says Mickey Arthur.

"I'm pretty clear where we are in terms of Tests and ODI cricket. We sort of got those covered now. It was Twenty20 cricket that was the format that required the most amount of work and we're getting there. The Test team is taken care of, our ODI team has gotten better and better. Our T20 team is what we needed to nail and it's taken a lot of work, we've looked at a lot of combinations and we're comfortable now that we have quite a nice mix,” he added.