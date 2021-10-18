Sri Lanka’s first Test captain Bandula Warnapura passes away

Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka’s first Test captain passed away on Monday, October 18 while receiving treatment in a private hospital. He was a part of a historic moment in Sri Lankan cricket as he captained the nation in their first-ever Test match against England in 1982. He also achieved the rare record of facing first delivery for Sri Lanka and scoring first run for the islanders in Test cricket. He played four Test and 12 ODIs for the country.