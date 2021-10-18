Reports | VVS Laxman refuses offer to become NCA head as BCCI begins search for Rahul Dravid's replacement

Today at 1:39 PM
According to reports, former India batsman VVS Laxman has declined the proposal to take over as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head after being approached by the BCCI for the position. Notably, incumbent Rahul Dravid, is most likely to become the next head coach of senior men's cricket team.
The former middle-order batsman is currently the batting consultant of Bengal state team and also the mentor for 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The BCCI on Sunday, invited applications for India Men’s team coaching roles and the Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA). The deadline for the head-coach role application is October 26, while it's November 3 for others. The BCCI is believed to be looking for an ideal replacement for Rahul Dravid, who has reportedly agreed to coach the senior India men's cricket team after the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure following the T20 World Cup 2021.
Laxman, 46, scored 8781 runs in 134 matches with 17 centuries during his career and could have been the perfect fit for the role but the BCCI will now have to look elsewhere after the cricketer-turned-commentator's refusal, according to India Today.
The Indian cricket team is currently in the UAE and is gearing up for their high-volatge clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24. The Virat Kohli-led side will clash against England on Monday in the first of their two warm-up matches before the start of Group 12 matches on October 23
