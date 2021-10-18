Reports | VVS Laxman refuses offer to become NCA head as BCCI begins search for Rahul Dravid's replacement

The BCCI on Sunday, invited applications for India Men’s team coaching roles and the Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA). The deadline for the head-coach role application is October 26, while it's November 3 for others. The BCCI is believed to be looking for an ideal replacement for Rahul Dravid, who has reportedly agreed to coach the senior India men's cricket team after the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure following the T20 World Cup 2021.