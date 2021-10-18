Parthiv Patel’s Instagram account hacked, urges followers to ignore any unusual activity

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel’s Instagram account was hacked on Sunday, October 17 and he has urged his followers to ignore any unusual activity till the account is restored. On Sunday, three unknown pictures were posted in quick succession on Patel’s account by an unknown hacker.

Parthiv Patel has revealed that his Instagram account was hacked on Sunday, October 17, and he urged his followers to ignore any unusual activity from the account till it is restored. Please note that my Instagram account has been hacked and I am unable to access it! Please ignore any unusual activity or messages from the account till we confirm that it is restored! @instagram — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 17, 2021 Hacked pic.twitter.com/UWbuYsph8n — Viggi Dravid (@viggi_19) October 17, 2021 © The former India wicket-keeper batsman, who has featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is for India, is currently part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2021.