Parthiv Patel’s Instagram account hacked, urges followers to ignore any unusual activity

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:25 PM

    Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel’s Instagram account was hacked on Sunday, October 17 and he has urged his followers to ignore any unusual activity till the account is restored. On Sunday, three unknown pictures were posted in quick succession on Patel’s account by an unknown hacker.

    Parthiv Patel has revealed that his Instagram account was hacked on Sunday, October 17, and he urged his followers to ignore any unusual activity from the account till it is restored. 

     ©

    The former India wicket-keeper batsman, who has featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is for India, is currently part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2021. 

