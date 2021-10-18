MS Dhoni is my brother and life coach, says Hardik Pandya ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

"But then I get a call, saying, "You just come. MS has told us, 'I don't sleep on the bed [in any case]. He will sleep on my bed and I will sleep on the floor.'" He [Dhoni] was the first person who has been always there. He called me around the same time I had the conversation with Akash. He knows what kind of an individual I am. He knows me quite deep. I am very close to him. He is the only person who can make me calm. When all this happened, he knew that I needed support. I just needed a shoulder, which he provided multiple times in my cricketing career. I never saw him as MS Dhoni the greatest. For me, Mahi is my brother. I respect and admire the fact that he was there when I needed him the most. He was your first international captain and saved you from getting fined for your celebrations after you took your maiden international wicket. Yeah, he has been my money saver (laughs) from the start," Hardik Pandya said.