Former fast bowler Tony Dodemaide joins Cricket Australia’s selection panel

Former Australia cricketer Tony Dodemaide will join the Australian selection panel after Trevor Hohns resigned from his position. Dodemaide will join chief of selectors George Bailey and team's head coach Justin Langer in a three-man panel and has experience of working in cricket administration.

Dodemaide has played 10 Test matches and 24 ODIs for Australia from 1987 to 1993. He picked 6 for 58 on his Test debut against New Zealand in 1987 and also took a five-for on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver has said that Dodemaide is an ideal fit for the selector role.

"Tony led a field of very strong candidates and we are thrilled to have him join the NSP at an important and exciting period for the Australian men's team.He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high-performance area more broadly," he stated.

After his cricketing career was over, Dodemaide worked in various capacities in cricket administration. He started working as MCC head of cricket and then was appointed as CEO of Western Australian Cricket. He also worked as the CEO of Cricket Victoria.Reflecting on his appointment as the new selector for Cricket Australia Tony Dodemaide said that he will be happy to offer his services and experience for the welfare of Australian cricket.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer term course of the Australian men's teams. I can't wait to offer my experience in cricket as a player and in management to assist George (Bailey) and JL (Langer) but also the wider Australian cricket high performance network. Throughout my cricket journey I have often been close to high performance and selection, so I feel well suited to and prepared for this role,” he remarked.