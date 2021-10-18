Ashes 2021 | Being inexperienced might not be an excuse to not score runs, says Dan Lawrence

Dan Lawrence is of the opinion that the youngsters in England’s batting unit should score runs in the Ashes and being inexperienced might not be an excuse if they fail to do so. He further added that he would like to be more consistent and put all his efforts into being the best cricketer.

The Ashes is all set to commence on December 8 with the first Test being played in Brisbane. England pacer Stuart Broad has already opined that Gabba will hold the key for a series win. Another important factor for England will be their batting unit which includes some young and inexperienced batsmen in the lineup. Junior batsmen in the team have been struggling for the last few Tests. 2021 has been an incredible year for Joe Root as he piled up six centuries while Rory Burns’s hundred against New Zealand was the only other three-figure mark in the last 12 Tests. Commenting on the role of junior batsmen going into the Ashes, English cricketer Dan Lawrence is of the opinion that batsmen should score runs to stay in the team or face the axe.

"It does get to a stage where we just need to score runs," Lawrence said during a #Funds4Runs event in Leyton. "That is your currency, and it gets to a stage where being inexperienced might not be an excuse that you can keep on using. We need to score runs, and if we do that we'll stay in the team and if we don't, then we don't unfortunately,” he added.

Joe Root is one of the batsmen known as part of the fab four in the cricketing world and is enjoying an incredible year with the bat. Root has been in terrific form and has scored 1455 runs at an average of 66.13 with six centuries out of which four are in excess of 180. The second-highest run-getter for the team in Tests in 2021, Rory Burns is way behind Root having scored 479 runs. Sharing his experience of playing alongside Joe Root, Lawrence said that it was an absolute privilege to watch him from the dressing room.

"It was an absolute privilege to watch him from the dressing room all summer, and in the winter as well. He's obviously a bloke at the peak of his powers, batting as well as anyone has done for years and years."He's a very chilled-out, relaxed guy," Lawrence added. "He puts in loads of hours of training, and is really relentless when he gets in, and I think that's something that I'm trying to learn. Whenever you get a chance on decent wickets, cash in, really try and do that, because he's obviously very, very, very good at that," he remarked.

Several players in the England squad will play in the Ashes for the first time. Lawrence, Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley will play their first Ashes tour. Rory Burns has been the highest run-scorer from this pool with 479 runs in 8 Test matches. Lawrence said that the batting unit didn’t score as many runs as they wanted but the players have good potential.

"I think we'll look at ourselves honestly, we didn't perform as well as we would have liked, and that's not rocket science, that's just obvious to see. We didn't score as many runs we wanted, but there really is good potential obviously,” he opined.

Lawrence have three half-centuries in his Test career. His first half-century came on his debut at Galle where he scored 73 runs. His one half-century was in England and one came on a turning track in Ahmedabad. Lawrence stated that some of his innings have given him confidence to become successful for a good amount of time.

"I've had some performances … Sri Lanka on debut, a couple of decent knocks in India in tough conditions, and then a decent one at home [against New Zealand], but it's been a little bit too few and far between for my liking. I've definitely got confidence, having played a few Tests now, that I'm more than good enough to succeed at that level, which is brilliant. I'd just like to be a little bit more consistent and obviously, that will come with time and put all my effort into being the best cricketer I can be. I'm sure if I do that, then I can be successful for a good amount of time," he concluded.