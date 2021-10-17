WBBL 2021 | Video: Radha Yadav plucks a stunning one-handed catch at Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Today at 7:36 PM
Radha Yadav, the India left-arm spinner, plucked a stunning one-handed catch for the Sydney Sixers Women to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes’ Mignon du Preez in the fourth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 in Hobart on Sunday. Later, Shafali Verma’s 50-ball 57 guided Sixers to a five-wicket win.
Ellyse Perry and young Maitlan Brown picked up three quick Hobart Hurricanes wickets, after the Sixers’ Women opted to bowl. The second of those, that of South Africa’s Mignon du Preez, was brought about by a stunning one-handed grab by Radha Yadav at backward point.
Brown delivered one full outside off, shaping away, to which the batter went for a drive without much of a feet movement, and the ball flew off a thickish outside edge. Radha Yadav stretched her left hand up, and grabbed the ball to reduce the opponents to 26/3 in the sixth over.
She later bagged two wickets too, including that of Richa Ghosh, who top-scored with run-a-ball 46 in the Sixers’ first-innings effort of 125/9. Shafali Verma’s brisk half-century in the chase helped the side secure a five-wicket win with three balls to spare.
Watch the stunning grab here:
What a catch by Radha Yadav 😍😍#WBBL2021 #radhayadav pic.twitter.com/0TxvVLTLSI— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) October 17, 2021
