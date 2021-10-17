 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as all-round Chris Greaves stars in Scotland’s historic win over Bangladesh

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Scotland registered a memorable six-run win over Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener

    | Twitter

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as all-round Chris Greaves stars in Scotland’s historic win over Bangladesh

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:44 PM

    Playing in just his second T20I, Chris Greaves struck a timely 28-ball 45, before returning with 2/19 to power Scotland to a six-run win over Bangladesh in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat on Sunday. It was Scotland’s just second win from eight matches at T20 World Cups.

    Scotland, participating in their fourth T20 World Cup and currently ranked 14th in T20Is, started their 2021 campaign with a six-run win over sixth-ranked Bangladesh in a Round 1 Group B encounter in Al Amerat on Sunday. The star of the show was 31-year-old all-rounder Chris Greaves, who starred on either fronts at crucial junctures to set it up for his team.

    He first struck a 28-ball 45, which included four fours and two sixes, to revive Scotland from 53-6 in the 12th over to an eventual score of 140/9. Then, the wrist-spinner weaved his magic with the ball, bagging the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (20) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) in a game-changing spell of 2/19. Right-arm quick Bradley Wheal returned 3/24 from four overs.

    Left-arm spinner Mark Watt played the supporting act with both bat and ball, returning with 17-ball 22 and 4-0-19-1 respectively, to set it up for Kyle Coetzer’s men.

    It was Scotland’s just second win from eight matches at T20 World Cups.

    Earlier, Shakib returned with 2/17, and went past Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

    In the tournament opener earlier in the day, Oman eased past Papua New Guinea with a thumping 10-wicket win, with 7.2 overs to spare.

    A historic moment for Scotland

    What a start to T20 World Cup 2021!

    CHRIS GREAVES - Remember the name!

    Couldn't agree more!

    Tough road ahead for Bangladesh!

    Well, maybe!

     

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down