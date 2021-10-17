T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as all-round Chris Greaves stars in Scotland’s historic win over Bangladesh

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Playing in just his second T20I, Chris Greaves struck a timely 28-ball 45, before returning with 2/19 to power Scotland to a six-run win over Bangladesh in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat on Sunday. It was Scotland’s just second win from eight matches at T20 World Cups.
Scotland, participating in their fourth T20 World Cup and currently ranked 14th in T20Is, started their 2021 campaign with a six-run win over sixth-ranked Bangladesh in a Round 1 Group B encounter in Al Amerat on Sunday. The star of the show was 31-year-old all-rounder Chris Greaves, who starred on either fronts at crucial junctures to set it up for his team.
He first struck a 28-ball 45, which included four fours and two sixes, to revive Scotland from 53-6 in the 12th over to an eventual score of 140/9. Then, the wrist-spinner weaved his magic with the ball, bagging the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (20) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) in a game-changing spell of 2/19. Right-arm quick Bradley Wheal returned 3/24 from four overs.
Left-arm spinner Mark Watt played the supporting act with both bat and ball, returning with 17-ball 22 and 4-0-19-1 respectively, to set it up for Kyle Coetzer’s men.
It was Scotland’s just second win from eight matches at T20 World Cups.
Earlier, Shakib returned with 2/17, and went past Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
In the tournament opener earlier in the day, Oman eased past Papua New Guinea with a thumping 10-wicket win, with 7.2 overs to spare.
A historic moment for Scotland
That is some win for @CricketScotland . From 53 for 6. They’ve been a very competitive team for a few years now.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 17, 2021
What a night for you, @CricketScotland. The bowling and catching in the last few overs was top class. To come.back from where you were is so creditable. Look forward to watching more of you.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021
There will be a few more analysts checking out Chris Greaves now.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021
What a start to T20 World Cup 2021!
First upset in the T20 WC 2021in the first day.— Ratnadeep Sen (@ratna_deep_sen) October 17, 2021
Scotland defeated Bangladesh
Last over of Bangladesh batting innings ball by ball pic.twitter.com/PBPLxLlRi8
CHRIS GREAVES - Remember the name!
UPSET ON VERY FIRST DAY!— Sʏᴇᴅ Sʜᴀʀɪϙ Hᴜssᴀɪɴ (@ShariqHussain_) October 17, 2021
Scotland has stunned Bangladesh by beating them by 6 runs. Brilliant all-round performance by Chris Greaves. A brilliant start to #T20WorldCup#BANvSCO pic.twitter.com/D270KRaBzn
Five days after his 31st birthday and in just his second career T20I, Chris Greaves etches his name in Scottish cricket history with a sterling all-round performance. 🔥👏#BANvSCO— Mandar. (@Mandar12_) October 17, 2021
Chris Greaves has crazily performed in his debut match tripping #Bangladesh for an amazing win.@CricketScotland#Scotland#T20WorldCup— Nandysapio🐽 (@nandysapio) October 17, 2021
Couldn't agree more!
All the big cricketing nation should come forward after the end of this #T20WorldCup in order to find a way to conduct at least a 3 match T20I series with these associate nations.— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 17, 2021
We can't just wait to see them play only in major ICC tournaments.#BANvSCO #Bangladesh #Scotland
Tough road ahead for Bangladesh!
B A N G L A D E S H 🇧🇩— M.Hυɱαყσυɳ.β® (@i_humayoun) October 17, 2021
😂😂
Beat Australia and New Zealand on their spinning home track couple of months back.
Today they were clueless against Scotland #T20WorldCup #Bangladesh #Scotland #scovsban
Today's match between Bangladesh and Scotland made it clear that this World Cup T20 will not be so easy but will be more exciting than all the editions, and it is a clear indication that no team can be taken lightly by the big team. @ICC @SGanguly99 @BCCI @T20WorldCup— Manish Sharma (@ManishSharmaOf) October 17, 2021
Well, maybe!
Chris Greaves and Mark Watt should playing IPL soon— KriRis (@KRIRIS3322) October 17, 2021
