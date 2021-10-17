T20 World Cup 2021 | The players can feed off experience to each other gained after playing T20 leagues, says Ravi Rampaul

West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul has said that the players will feed each other the experience they gained while playing T20 leagues around the world during the World T20 title defense campaign starting from October 23. Rampaul is making a comeback in the T20Is after playing against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Rampaul came into limelight in the shortest format during the inaugural Champions League T20 tournament in 2009. He represented the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as the team went on to play the final against New South Wales Blues. He partnered with Dwayne Bravo during the tournament, although he could only pick four wickets in six games but had an astonishing economy rate of 7.50. Bravo was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. Both the players are still the star performers in the shortest format. Rampaul said that his experience will help the team.

"My experience [with Derbyshire] will help [lead the bowling line-up] and there's Dwayne Bravo as well. We have a lot of guys who have been playing a lot of T20 franchise cricket around the world and we could feed off each other with our experience and when different situations in the game come up, we can come together and have a plan to go ahead," Rampaul said, speaking from West Indies' base in Dubai.

The 36-year-old added that he is ready to take tough responsibilities for the team.

"Yeah, definitely [see myself doing a top-tail role] for the West Indies. I've done a lot of practice bowling in the three areas of T20 cricket and whatever situation I've to play for the West Indies, I'll try to do my best. I strive on the tough areas of the game to come out on top. So, whatever situation I'm put under, I'll try to come out on top," the 36-year-old added.

Injuries have troubled Rampaul, but now he understands his body and has become wiser.

"With the experience gained, I know exactly what my body needs to perform. At a younger age, I didn't know and I just wanted to continue playing cricket every day. But, with the experience gained, playing over the years, I know exactly how I need to train - the sort of gym and running work I need to do, so with that experience right now, I feel I'm a bit better at preparing for more games that way," Rampaul said.

Rampaul, in the end, pointed out that the West Indies’ vast experience can help deal with the high-pressure situation.

"I think going into big World Cup games, you would need experience. The team that was selected has a lot of experienced guys and a lot of young guys as well - guys that have played around the world in different conditions. We know that the games come quick and fast. The experienced guys, more so, will know how to manage themselves to play back-to-back games or play games every other day with recovery and getting stuff done. Yeah, the experience will help us throughout the tournament,” Rampaul concluded.

West Indies will begin their campaign against England on October 23.