T20 World Cup 2021 | Stephen Fleming joins New Zealand camp for a five-day gig

Stephen Fleming has joined the New Zealand camp for five days to share his ideas and discuss the conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Fleming will assist head coach Gary Stead, batting coach Luke Ronchi, bowling coach Shane Jurgensen and Shane Bond, who will work with the spin department.

Stephen Fleming had ruled out coaching New Zealand way back in 2012, but has established himself as a high-profile coach in global T20 leagues, and guided the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title recently. He's also coached Melbourne Stars with great success at the Big Bash League, with the team reaching the final thrice under his guidance.

The former New Zealand skipper has joined New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup to give his inputs on the playing conditions across venues.

"I'm doing five days now pre-World Cup and talk about the conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which we [Super Kings] have been playing in, and also cast an eye over and get some ideas back from him [Stead]. So, it's a great opportunity, very proud to get the Black Caps kit back on as well. So, straight into it and will be looking forward to it,” Fleming told New Zealand Cricket's in-house media team in Dubai.

"There's a little bit of time before my MIQ spot and it's just a great opportunity. We've talked for a while about sharing ideas and coming into the camp and watching these players who I'm a big fan of. [I'm] very lucky to have that opportunity.

"The T20 is what I've had my head into for so long now. With the Black Caps performing well and the World Cup around the corner, to share some of those experiences and get a bit closer to some of these guys... From coaching the best players around the world you learn some lessons. So, it's just passing on the knowledge and being a fan and being around [the team]. I'm looking forward to it. It's a good coaching group. There's a lot of experience there and I'll get some stuff come back my way as well. So, it's a win-win."

The 48-year-old further added that the squad has enough depth and they need to adjust their game according to the slow pitches.

"It's a good squad," he said. "There's a lot of talent, we've never had as much talent as this within New Zealand cricket, so getting the right balance and the way you want to play the game is very important. But the skillset, and what these guys put out and entertain us with, is very high.

"Coming to grips with these conditions will be the challenge in warm-up games, and there's a couple of key games first up. So dealing with pressure and starting the tournament well, I think, is a priority."

All-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has alos been a part of the CSK outfit, believes that Fleming's wealth of experience will benefit the team.

"I've had enough of him actually (laughs). No, he's obviously had a wealth of experience, he's been at Chennai [Super Kings] for 14 years, I think, and he has seen a lot of T20 cricket. I think trying to bring some of those characteristics that he has got and he has obviously got a pretty good record as a coach in franchise cricket, so he'll bring in some good stuff," Santner said of Fleming.

New Zealand will play two warm-up games against Australia and England, before they face Pakistan in the Super 12 round in Sharjah on October 26.