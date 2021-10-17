T20 World Cup 2021 | Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Today at 9:34 PM
Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket taker in T20Is, when he dismissed Scotland's Michael Leask in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 17. The Bangladesh all-rounder now sits at 108 wickets - one ahead of Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga.
Shakib Al Hasan returned 2/17 from his four overs, helping Bangladesh restrict Scotland to 140/9 after Mahmudullah opted to bowl in the side’s first match at the T20 World Cup 2021. Mahedi Hasan (3/19) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/32), were the other notable contributors with the ball.
Shakib, the second-ranked T20I all-rounder currently, dismissed the third-ranked Richard Berrington first, before sending Michael Leask back for a two-ball duck to get to 108 wickets in his 89th T20I. He overtook former Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, who bagged 107 wickets from 84 matches.
The 34-year-old is the only all-rounder to have achieved a double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format. He is also one of the four all-rounders to have achieved an envious triple of 5000 runs, 300 wickets and 50 catches in all T20 cricket, alongside Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell.
Earlier, this year, Shakib had gone past Mashrafe Mortaza to become Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs, and now has 277 wickets from 215 matches. With 215 wickets at 31.06, he tops the charts for his country in Test cricket too, where he’s also closing in on 4,000 runs after 58 matches.
