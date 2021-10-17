T20 World Cup 2021 | Don't think Pakistan will pose much of a challenge for India, says Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar believes that Pakistan won't present much of a challenge to India, when the two teams face off in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on October 14. India have won each of their five T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, and have a 7-1 win ratio in T20Is overall.

The T20 World Cup 2021 got underway on Sunday, October 17, and India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. India have a 100 percent win record in ODI and T20I World Cups over their subcontinent rivals with seven and five wins in the respective tournaments.

Overall, India hold the edge in head-to-head T20Is, with seven wins to Pakistan's one. Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast-bowler, believes that Virat Kohli's men hold the edge over the Babar Azam led side, considering current form and overall record.

"I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clashes in the World Cup. The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India's current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don't think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge,” Agarkar said on Star Sports show ‘Class of 2007’.

However, he warned India not to take Pakistan lightly, considering the uncertainties of the game's shortest format.

"Having said that, I don't think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format," he said.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, which was months after their disappointing exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. Agarkar, who was a part of both the campaigns, reminisced the triumph in South Africa, which had come about after beating Pakistan by five runs in a nail-biting final.

"The entire tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) was a dream tour for us. We never thought a bunch of youngsters could achieve such a feat, that too against Pakistan," Agarkar said.