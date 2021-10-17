T20 World Cup 2021 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor form won’t be a concern for the team, believes Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes that the poor form of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar won’t be a concern for the Indian team during the showpiece event. Kumar has had a tough IPL 2021 with the ball as his economy rate was 7.97 for Sunrisers Hyderabad but Kohli wasn’t bothered with the pacer’s current form.

In the second leg of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates, Kumar picked only three wickets in six games with an economy rate of 7.04 and averaged 54. His notable performance came against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he defended 12 runs in the last over against the likes of AB De Villiers in Abu Dhabi on October 6. Kohli said Kumar’s fitness won’t be a concern for the side.

"No, not at all [concerned]," Kohli said on Saturday. "His economy rates still continue to be top-notch, something that he's always been known for and his experience comes to the fore under pressure. If you see the game that we [Royal Challengers] played against Sunrisers, the last game, where he had to close out the game against AB de Villiers, probably one of the two or three most destructive lower-order finishers in the T20 game…,” Kohli said.

The 32-year-old added that Bhuvneshwar’s experiences speak volumes whenever they play.

"It explained or spoke volumes of what experience Bhuvi brings on the field, whenever we play - just the understanding of hitting the areas, according to the dimensions of the field, and what balls to bowl at what time. Even the fact that he bowls lengths so well and so consistently, which is not an easy thing to get away in T20 cricket, especially with the new ball. It's quite an underrated thing and I think his experience and accuracy has always been priceless for the team,” the 32-year-old added.

Kohli further added that the 31-year-old has regained his full fitness which augurs well for the team.

"He's back to being at full fitness, which augurs really well for our team. I'm sure with the new ball, he'll definitely get some kind of assistance through the tournament and, whatever little there's on offer [for the pacers], Bhuvi knows how to make the maximum use out of that. So, his experience, as I said, is going to be priceless for us."