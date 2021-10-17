BCCI invites applications for India’s full-time coach roles

Today at 3:34 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for India Men’s team coaching roles and the Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Sunday, October 17. The deadline for the head-coach role application is October 26, while it's November 3 for others.
In an official release undersigned by secretary Jay Shah, the BCCI has invited applications for coaching roles for India’s senior men’s team and Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA).
The release elaborated the roles as follows:
“BCCI invites applications for the below-mentioned positions:
1. Head Coach (Team India - Senior Men)
2. Batting Coach (Team India - Senior Men)
3. Bowling Coach (Team India - Senior Men)
4. Fielding Coach (Team India - Senior Men)
5. Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA)”
The deadline for the application for the head coach role is October 26, while for the other three roles with the senior team and for Head Sports Science for NCA, the applicants can make submissions by November 3.
The current coaching staff, led by Ravi Shastri, is set to part ways with the Indian team post the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2021. As per reports, Rahul Dravid is the frontrunner to replace Shastri and the board officials have been in talks with him to apply formally for the role. Dravid has actively monitored the progress of India A and India U19 teams and has been serving as the Director of Cricket Operations at NCA, Bengaluru. He had joined India's second string team during their limited overs series in Sri lanka in July.
Meanwhile, Tom Moody, the former Australia all-rounder, too, has shown his interest to take up a full-time coaching role with the Indian team. Moody has been a much sought after coach in various global T20 leagues, and was at the helm for Sri Lanka during their run to the final at the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean.
