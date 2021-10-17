BCCI invites applications for India’s full-time coach roles

The deadline for the application for the head coach role is October 26, while for the other three roles with the senior team and for Head Sports Science for NCA, the applicants can make submissions by November 3.

The current coaching staff, led by Ravi Shastri, is set to part ways with the Indian team post the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2021. As per reports, Rahul Dravid is the frontrunner to replace Shastri and the board officials have been in talks with him to apply formally for the role. Dravid has actively monitored the progress of India A and India U19 teams and has been serving as the Director of Cricket Operations at NCA, Bengaluru. He had joined India's second string team during their limited overs series in Sri lanka in July.