Women's Big Bash League 2021-22 | WBBL to proceed despite Tasmania lockdown

Today at 4:48 PM
The seventh edition of the Women’s Big Bash League will proceed according to the schedule, despite a three-day lockdown in Tasmania due to fresh Covid-19 cases. However, the double-headers to be played on Sunday, October 17 have been swapped as Perth Scorchers arrived late on Saturday.
The Perth Scorchers deferred their flight for 24 hours after the uncertainty over the WBBL raised with the announcement of a three-day lockdown in Tasmania. The negotiation between Cricket Australia and the Tasmania government ensured that the tournament would go ahead, albeit no-crowds and implementation of biosecurity protocols. The Big Bash League’s head Alistair Dobson thanked the Tasmanian government for thier permit to continue the seventh edition of the tournament.
"The league and all eight clubs are incredibly thankful to the Tasmanian Government for allowing the Weber WBBL to safely continue in Hobart this weekend," said Alistair Dobson, CA's head of Big Bash League.
"We'd also like to express our gratitude to players and staff from all clubs, plus match officials, broadcast partners and venue staff for their understanding as we worked through the final details with the Tasmanian Government. The experience gained from last summer means all involved in the Weber WBBL are well prepared to do whatever necessary to conduct a safe and successful competition this year."
Players from Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra had undergone a 14-day isolation period after their arrival in Tasmania.
"All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results," the WBBL said in a statement.
Tasmania is hosting the first 24 games of the WBBL, before the tournament shifts to Western Australia, South Australia, and North Queensland.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.