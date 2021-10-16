T20 World Cup 2021 | Sri Lanka can go a long way in the tournament despite lack of experience, feels Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka feels that the team can go a long way at the T20 World Cup 2021, despite the lack of experience in their setup. Shanaka drew parallels of his team with the 2014 T20 World Cup winning side, saying that the squad has the depth and variety just like seven years ago.

Sri Lanka hven't had the best for preparations ahead of the upcoming T20 WC in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Earlier this year, three players from the team - Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis were banned for one year for violating bio-bubble norms during their tour of England.

Later, the players threatened to go on strike as they were unhappy with the new contract system which said that the players will be contracted every series rather than annually. However, Shanaka is optimistic about his team’s chances in the showpiece event despite having an inexperienced side.

"If you recall, that squad had a lot of variety and depth. And with the youngsters we have coming through now I feel have the same potential, but the only thing lacking is the experience," Shanaka said, speaking on a captains' Zoom call. "If our guys perform to their strengths I feel they can go a long way in this tournament. Our fans in Sri Lanka have been waiting a long time for us to be successful, and I hope we can make them proud."

Shanaka added that although the team hasn't performed upto the mark in the last few years, the balance of the team is good with two players coming from the IPL.

"We were not able to perform up to the mark in the last few years, but still the strength of our squad is very good. We've got two guys coming from the IPL [Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga], Kusal Janith [Perera] at the top of the order and Avishka Fernando, who is going well, coming in at No. 4," Shanaka said.

"We are settled with our batting line-up. We've recently changed our line-up a bit - I think we've struck a good balance."

The opening combination is still unsettled as Sri Lanka have tried out three different pairs in their last few matches such as Dinesh Chandimal, Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva partnering Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka has the backing of the skipper and is highly rated.

"He's been a guy coming through the system, so we know how capable he is. Still, when you come to the biggest stage you have to make your mark by scoring good runs. I feel he will make this tournament his own and make it count," said Shanaka.

The 30-year-old has less concerns in the bowling despite losing Nuwan Pradeep to a hamstring injury. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara can bowl 140-plus, which, Shanaka thinks can be of advantage against the associate teams.

"Going with two main fast bowlers, they give a lot of quality to the squad. And Associate nations, they don't face a lot of 140+ fast bowlers," he said.

"Obviously losing Pradeep is a concern. He had been bowling brilliantly over the last six months, and we were counting on him during this tournament, but still what we can get from Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha is massive."

The spin department comprises Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Maheesh Theekshana. Hasaranga is the second ranked T20I bowler.

"He [Hasaranga] has been amazing over the last two years, and now he's sitting in the No. 2 spot [in the rankings]. He's very hard to pick at times, because he bowls from a lower angle. Meanwhile, along with Wanindu, we also have Maheesh Theekshana - that's two young, exciting talents. Going forward I feel that they will do a really good job for the team," Shanaka said.

The Sri Lanka skipper concluded with praising the consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene, lauding his tactical astuteness.

"He's been amazing over the years, and tactically he's brilliant. As a captain, he's been giving me a lot of support in the field. For me, tactically he's the best in the business. He's been a real help to all of us," the Sri Lanka skipper concluded.

Sri Lanka will begin their quest to qualify for the Super 12 round against Namibia on Monday, October 18 in Abu Dhabi. Netherlands and Ireland are the other two teams in Group A.