T20 World Cup 2021 | MS Dhoni’s eye for intricate details and practical advice will help us improve, says Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has praised MS Dhoni, saying that his eye for intricate details and practical advice will help the team immensely during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to fourth IPL title on Friday, will mentor the Indian team at the marquee event.

The Indian team will be looking forward to winning the elusive T20 World Cup trophy for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007, when MS Dhoni led them to glory. This will be the last swansong for skipper Virat Kohli as a T20I skipper, as he will step down from the leadership role after the conclusion of the tournament.

In 2014, the team lost the final against Sri Lanka and in the most recent edition in 2016, lost the semi-finals against the eventual champions West Indies.

Ahead of the 2021 tournament, Kohli believes that his former captain Dhoni is a value addition, and said that the 40-year-old's eye for intricate details and practical advice will help the team in the competition.

“His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him…(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have,” Kohli said during the media interaction organised by the ICC on Saturday.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit.”

There have been reports that Rahul Dravid will take over as the team's head coach after the T20 World Cup. Kohli revealed that he was unaware of the discussions.

"No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet," he said.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.