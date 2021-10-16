T20 World Cup 2021 | Indian team has talent, needs to show maturity to win T20 WC, states Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has said that the Indian team has enough talent to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, and that they just need to show some maturity to succeed. The former India captain added that a team doesn’t win a tournament just by playing, and emphasized on the importance of following the process.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team seeks their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007. Kohli will eye his first ever ICC trophy as captain, in what would be his last series as T20I skipper.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the Indian team has enough talent, and that they need to show maturity to win the tournament.

“So, you don’t become champions easily and you just don’t become champions just by stepping into a tournament, so they have to get through the process, they have to show maturity,” Ganguly said when asked what India needs to do to win the T20 World Cup.

"They all have the talent, they all have the skill to score runs and take wickets at this level. They just have to be mentally in good space to win the World Cup."

Ganguly added that the team should focus on winning every game, rather than eyeing the trophy right away.

"The title is only won when the finals are finished," said the former India captain. "So, you have a lot of cricket to be played before that and I think India should focus (on) every game, India should focus on winning every game and just taking it from there and not think about the title at the start.

“They (India) will always be contenders in whatever competition they play in and the challenge for them is to be at peace with themselves, focus on the process rather than the results because the most toughest thing and the most wrong thing to do is when you take guard and you think I am here to win the World Cup.

“What is important is to play the next ball which is coming out of the hand and keep doing that till you get to the finals.”

The IPL 2021, staged across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah saw relatively low scoring games this season. Ganguly however believed that the trend will change at the T20 World Cup, with Sharjah perhaps being the most difficult venue for batting, given the slow nature of the pitches.

“No, no, I don’t think so," said Ganguly when asked if T20 World Cup would witness low-scoring games. “Maybe in Sharjah it will be because of the wickets, but Dubai is an absolute belter, the (IPL) final played yesterday was an absolute belter.

“Abu Dhabi will be a great surface to bat on and it is going to be a great World Cup.”

Ganguly also spoke about the increasing involvement of the fans, which has enhanced the game's popularity in the country.

“That is why this game is so big in this country, the fans, the people they are so attached to this game, every year you see the IPL, the international cricket, just getting better and better,” he said.

Ganguly, who led India in 49 Tests and 147 ODIs, is revered as one of India's most inspirational cricketers. The 49-year-old, who amassed over 18,575 international runs between 1992 and 2007, reminisced his fanboy moment as a youngster.

“It is a tough question, I think when I first went to tour Australia with the Indian side in 1991, there were some great players in the dressing room, the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammed Azharuddin, who was captain of India then.

“So I think that first trip will always be my fanboy moment because I had seen all of them and my interest in cricket grew with the 1983 World Cup, with Kapil Dev leading India to victory for the first time.

“So from that point of view, that tour probably will be my first fanboy moment.”