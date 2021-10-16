T20 World Cup 2021 | Absolutely ridiculous how Faf du Plessis will be not playing in T20 WC, says Michael Vaughan

Today at 3:05 PM
Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his surprise over Faf Du Plessis' omission from South Africa 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Du Plessis was the second highest scorer at IPL 2021, aggregating 633 at 45.21 in Chennai Super Kings' winning campaign.
South Africa, rather surprisingly, omitted the experienced Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir from their 15-member T20 World Cup squad last month. Du Plessis' exclusion, has especially been an intruiging case, after he had scored 277 runs at 34.62 for St Lucia Kings at the Caribbean Premier League 2021, and followed it up with 633 at 45.21 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, including a match-winning 59-ball 86 in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.
Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, expressed his astonishment on du Plessis' snub.
“Absolutely ridiculous how Faf du Plessis will not be playing for South Africa in the T20 World Cup,” Vaughan tweeted.
Du Plessis formed a fine opening partnership with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2021, having paired for 756 runs in the season.
Remarkably, the former South Africa captain had retuired from Test cricket earlier this year to focus on white-ball cricket, citing the upcoming T20 World Cup as his prime goal. In 50 T20Is, du Plessis has aggregated 1,528 runs at 35.53 while striking at 134.38 and a highest score of 119.
