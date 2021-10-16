T20 World Cup 2021 | Absolutely ridiculous how Faf du Plessis will be not playing in T20 WC, says Michael Vaughan

South Africa, rather surprisingly, omitted the experienced Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir from their 15-member T20 World Cup squad last month. Du Plessis' exclusion, has especially been an intruiging case, after he had scored 277 runs at 34.62 for St Lucia Kings at the Caribbean Premier League 2021, and followed it up with 633 at 45.21 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, including a match-winning 59-ball 86 in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.