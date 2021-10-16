Saurashtra Ranji Trophy winner Avi Barot passes away at 29

Today at 2:40 PM
Saurashtra batsman Avi Barot passed away at the age of 29 due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, October 15. Barot was a part of the Saurashtra team which had lifted the Ranji Trophy in 2019-20, and earlier this year, he had smashed a 53-ball 122 against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Former India Under-19 skipper and Saurashtra cricketer Avi Barot passed away on Friday, October 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Barot amassed 1,547 runs at an average of 48.49 in first-class cricket, 1,030 runs at 28.62 in List A games, and 717 runs in 20 T20s at 37.73. The wicket-keeper batsman represented Gujarat, Haryana, and Saurashtra in domestic cricket.
He scored 309 runs from nine innings at an average of 34.33, with three half-centuries, when Saurashtra won their first ever Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20. He was also an intergral part of the team in their run to the finals in 2015-16 and 2018-19. Barot was adjudged BCCI's Under-19 cricketer of the year in 2011, after he had hit four centuries and three half-centuries during Gujarat's winning campaign at the 2010-11 Cooch Behar Trophy.
Earlier this year, Barot had scored 53-ball 122 against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
"Avi was an exceptional and remarkable cricketer," the Saurashtra Cricket Association said in a statement on its website.
SCA President Jaydev Shah expressed his deepest condolences, and stated that Avi Barot was a noble human being and had great cricketing skills.
"This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi's sad demise. He was (a) great team-mate and had great cricketing skill. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well. He was very friendly and (a) noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock," Jaydev Shah said in a statement.
