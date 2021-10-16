Saurashtra Ranji Trophy winner Avi Barot passes away at 29

He scored 309 runs from nine innings at an average of 34.33, with three half-centuries, when Saurashtra won their first ever Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20. He was also an intergral part of the team in their run to the finals in 2015-16 and 2018-19. Barot was adjudged BCCI's Under-19 cricketer of the year in 2011, after he had hit four centuries and three half-centuries during Gujarat's winning campaign at the 2010-11 Cooch Behar Trophy.