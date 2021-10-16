Reports | Rahul Dravid to take over as India head coach after T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid, who currently heads the National Cricket Academy has agreed to take over as the head coach of the Indian men's national cricket team. According to media reports on Friday after the 2021 IPL final, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah held a meeting with Dravid and convinced him to become the coach of the Indian cricket team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

As reports suggest, Dravid will step down as head of the NCA soon, and will take over the head coach role from Ravi Shastri . Earlier, Shastri had confirmed that he is not seeking an extension as India’s head coach, and will step down from the role after the T20 World Cup 2021. According to TOI, Paras Mhambrey will be appointed as bowling coach for the India senior team.

“Dravid has confirmed he will be the next head coach of the Indian team. He will be stepping down as the head of the NCA soon,” The Times of India quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.

“He was re-appointed as the NCA head last month. But the BCCI needed a strong candidate to take Indian cricket forward. He has worked so hard to develop the next line of Indian cricketers. Even Mhambrey knows this next lot of players like the back of his hand. So, Ganguly and Shah thought it would be best if they could bring both of them on board. They will assume charge from the New Zealand series after the World Cup,” the source added.