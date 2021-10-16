IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni doesn't put any pressure on his team, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on MS Dhoni, after he led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title, and wished he was fortunate enough to share the dressing room with the former India captain. He further lauded Dhoni for showing faith in his players, without exerting any pressure on them.

The Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final played at the Dubai International Stadium. The victory was all the more more special for the team, which came after a disappointing campaign last year.

At the heart of their glory was once again the exemplary leadership of MS Dhoni, under whom the team lifted its fourth IPL title. Sunil Gavaskar lauded the 40-year-old for his calmness even during challenging situations, and the trust he shows in his players.

"I haven't been fortunate enough to have been in the same change room as MS Dhoni," Gavaskar told Star Sports. "But I just see the calmness that he brings to situations. He is not Captain Cool for nothing. There is never any panic. For the first time in that 19th over, when Thakur bowled wides, for the first time, I saw him diddle a bit because it was only delaying the inevitable.

"It's very impressive because he has shown faith in the players. Look, you know the ability of the players and you also know that in this game of cricket, there will be days when a player doesn't do well. He might be a brilliant fielder but might drop catches and misfield.

"As a batsman, you could also get out to full-tosses. And also, for the bowlers, they may bowl the occasional bad ball which gets hit for sixes. But if you know as a captain a player's capability, you allow them that bad day or a bad over and that is what Dhoni is so good as.

Gavaskar further explained how Dhoni allows his players to express themselves, and backs them in their individual gameplans.

"With him what happens is that he just doesn't put any pressure on his own team," he remarked. "He just lets them express themselves. It is so true in MSD's case. He doesn't seem to interfere at all in anybody's gameplan. Every individual has his own gameplan. And once the captain is convinced that is how it is, he is not going to interfere."