IPL 2021 Final | Legends react as CSK win their fourth IPL title

After being asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis’ 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange Cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) helped CSK to score a huge total in the IPL 2021 final. In reply to CSK’s 192 runs, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer both scored fifties and stitched up a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a dramatic turnaround to restrict KKR to 165/9 and clinch their fourth IPL title.