    IPL 2021 Final | Legends react as CSK win their fourth IPL title

    Chennai Super Kings lifted their fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:11 AM

    Chennai Super Kings lifted their fourth IPL trophy on Friday in Dubai after a 27-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Experts from the cricketing world expressed their delight as the Chennai-based franchise emerged as IPL 2021 champions after a disappointing season last year.

    The Chennai Super Kings outplayed two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders to register a 27-run win, and clinched the IPL 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, October 15. MS Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise to their fourth IPL title. 

    After being asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis’ 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange Cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) helped CSK to score a huge total in the IPL 2021 final. In reply to CSK’s 192 runs, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer both scored fifties and stitched up a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a dramatic turnaround to restrict KKR to 165/9 and clinch their fourth IPL title.

    After MS Dhoni lifted his franchise's fourth IPL title, legends and experts from the cricketing world expressed their delight through social media.

