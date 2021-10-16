IPL 2021 Final | Legends react as CSK win their fourth IPL title

Today at 10:11 AM
Chennai Super Kings lifted their fourth IPL trophy on Friday in Dubai after a 27-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Experts from the cricketing world expressed their delight as the Chennai-based franchise emerged as IPL 2021 champions after a disappointing season last year.
The Chennai Super Kings outplayed two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders to register a 27-run win, and clinched the IPL 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, October 15. MS Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise to their fourth IPL title.
After being asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis’ 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange Cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) helped CSK to score a huge total in the IPL 2021 final. In reply to CSK’s 192 runs, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer both scored fifties and stitched up a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a dramatic turnaround to restrict KKR to 165/9 and clinch their fourth IPL title.
After MS Dhoni lifted his franchise's fourth IPL title, legends and experts from the cricketing world expressed their delight through social media.
What a win
There is a yellow glow to the #IPL.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021
Well deserved
M S D 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏻👏🏻 #IPL2021Final— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 15, 2021
Exactly
Ruturaj—#CSK ka Aaj Aur Indian team ka kal…his temperament has floored me. Skills + Temperament = Champion 🙌🥳 #IPLFinal— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2021
Another win for CSK
🏆🏆🏆🏆#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OkUIfRm50I— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 15, 2021
They do for sure
Massive respect, @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL. They know how to win tournaments. What a turnaround from last year. #IPL2021— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 15, 2021
Well played by the boys in yellow
Final ka muqabla ho or Csk ka naam naa ho,naamumkin! Congratulations #csk #IPLFinal— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2021
True
Marvellous performance by #CSK. KKR looked more rounded side and with more players in form. But #CSK showed the champion stuff they are made of. Crux was posting a big score after losing toss. Gave bowlers enough runs to defend— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021
Deserved
Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021
Better luck next time
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 15, 2021
