IPL 2021 Final | KKR deserved to win after their massive turnaround, says MS Dhoni after leading CSK to fourth IPL title

Chennai Super Kings secured a clinical 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday to clinch their fourth IPL title. However, for MS Dhoni, it was his opponents who “deserved” to win the trophy, after having scripted a dramatic turnaround after the first half.

Chennai Super Kings had a rather unimpressive IPL 2020, with just six wins from 14 matches, which deprived them of a playoffs berth for the first time in the tournament’s history. The MS Dhoni led outfit bounced back strongly a year later, clinching their fourth IPL title - a second in four years.

Dhoni’s impact was felt as a calm leader throughout the season, perhaps most in the final, as the Kolkata Knight Riders stood strong at 91/0 during their run-chase of 193. CSK, playing in their ninth final, scripted a stunning turnaround to clinch a 27-run win.

The 40-year-old however, reserved plaudits for KKR, who had lost five of their first seven games, before scripting a highly impressive comeback in their run to the final.

"Before I start talking about CSK, I need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team and support staff. The break really helped them,” said Dhoni in a highly engaging post-match conversation.

“Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well. Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts.

“Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressures. Our practice sessions have been good.

“I would love to thank the fans, wherever we've played, even when we were in South Africa, we've always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave for. Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully we'll be back in Chennai for the fans."

The CSK skipper expressed his uncertainty over representing the franchise as a player at IPL 2022.

“Again I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI (on playing next season for CSK). With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," he said.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ fluent 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3, after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) too, played their parts.

Du Plessis, who finished the season with 633 runs at 45.21, revelled in the joy of representing CSK, and playing a defining role in his 100th IPL match.

"That was a great day. I am really grateful for today,” said du Plessis as he received the Player of the Match award. “It was also my 100th game in the IPL. I have loved my time here. I have done almost ten years here - two seasons were a bit of a break. No. 4 in the trophy cabinet is really good. Gaikwad is a special talent. Indian cricket is blessed with talent. He is getting better. He's got a super, bright future ahead of him."

Head coach Stephen Fleming reflected on a highly impressive campaign, and emphasised the value of experience within the group.

"We've had a number of finals, but getting across the line is a challenge you want to conquer,” said Fleming. “There was criticism about the age of our squad but it's rewarding to finish the four-year cycle with the trophy. Experience is important, guys who've been there and done it before add so much.

“We don't get too deep into analytics and numbers, we go with gut feel and develop relationships with players, it's old-school but it works for us. The years tick by, we've done work over the years gone by, we've got some great memories. Very proud to have been with one franchise and have success."