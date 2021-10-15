IPL 2021 Final | Extremely proud of the fight we have shown, says Eoin Morgan as KKR go down to CSK by 27 runs

The KKR innings crumbled like a house of cards once Shardul Thakur dimissed Iyer on the fourth ball of the eleventh over. Nitish Rana (0) departed two balls later and very soon Sunil Narine (2), Dinesh Karthik (9) and Shakib Al Hasan (0) followed to leave KKR reeling at 120 for 6 in 15 overs. The final nail in the coffin came in the form of Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the 16th over. Eoin Morgan tried and failed once again in the IPL 2021 and was Josh Hazlewood's second wicket. Shivam Mavi (20 off 13) hit some boundaries for KKR in the dying moments, but could not save them from going down by 27 runs.