IPL 2021 | 'Feels great to be part of such grounded and humble team' – Moeen Ali on CSK association

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth IPL title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final in Dubai on Friday, Moeen Ali has stated that it feels great to be a part of such a humble and grounded team. The CSK all-rounder became the first England player to win an IPL trophy.

Chennai Super Kings put on a clinical show against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday, and with it, clinched their fourth IPL trophy. After being put in to bat, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Faf du Plessis (86) put up a 61-run stand for the opening wicket before the former fell to Sunil Narine in the ninth over. Robin Uthappa, who walked out to bat at No.3 ,scored a 15-ball 31, and accelerated along with Du Plessis, who stood solid at one end with his swashbuckling fifty.

Moeen Ali, who came in after the Uthappa's dismissal in the 14th over, scored an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls with two boundaries and three sixes, and the blitz propelled CSK to 192/3.

Chasing 193, KKR openers Shubhman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) started off well as they partnered for a 91-run stand, before CSK bowlers scripted a turnaround and restricted the Eoin Morgan-led side to 165/9.

Moeen, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, was picked by the Chennai-based franchise for Rs 7 crores. He became a valuable asset to the MS Dhoni-led side, aggregating 357 runs while also bagging six wickets in IPL 2021. The 34-year-old became the first England cricketer to win an IPL trophy.

Reflecting on his stint with CSK, Moeen stated the joy of being a part of a "grounded and humble team".

"Feeling amazing, can't describe it. My first year, and been amazing. Gaikwad is an amazing player, and he's got no weaknesses. [About Fleming and MS] Not many changes. I could have been dropped a couple of games ago. I feel like it's such a grounded and humble team, and great to be a part of," Moeen said after the match.

Josh Hazelwood, who returned 2/29 in the final, credited Dwayne Bravo for enhancing his his bowling skills during the tournament, and added that the time spent with CSK will benefit him at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"It's fantastic. Full credit to the guys, who have been on top. It's exciting. We've got a such a senior team, and having DJ [Bravo] has been really helpful. A bit of downtime, and I'm straight for the World Cup. Perfect preparation really, and I am looking forward to it," Hazelwood said.