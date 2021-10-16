IPL 2021 | 'Disgusting' – Dale Steyn slams CSA for excluding Faf Du Plessis and Imran Tahir from their congratulatory post on CSK win

Dale Steyn slammed Cricket South Africa for excluding Faf Du Plessis and Imran Tahir from their congratulatory post on Chennai Super Kings' IPL win. CSA congratulated pacer Lungi Ngidi for the IPL win in an instagram post, but excluded Du Plessis and Tahir who were also part of the CSK squad.

The Chennai Super Kings won the 14th edition of IPL, and claimed their fourth title in the tournament's history. Faf du Plessis aggregated 633 runs at 45.21 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, including a match-winning 59-ball 86 in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

His compatriot, Imran Tahir featured only in one match for the CSK and scalped two wickets. Despite a run-filled T20 season, Du Plessis was not picked in the South Africa's T20 World Cup squad. Tahir, who was hopeful of playing the marquee event was also excluded from the national squad, so was the experienced Chris Morris.

Cricket South Africa on Saturday, put a congratulatory post on their instagram handle for Chennai Super Kings, mentioning only Lungi Ngidi while ignoring du Plessis and Tahir.

The post read: “Congratulations Lungi Ngidi on claiming the 2021 IPL title with Chennai Super Kings.”

Replying to the post, Faf du Plessis wrote, “really???”

Meanwhile, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn slammed at CSA for omitting the former captain and Tahir from the post.

"Who's running this account? Last I checked Faf isn't even retired, Imran isn't retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they were not worth a mention? Disgusting," replied Steyn.

The South African then took the issue to his Twitter handle and posted a stern statement for the CSA, and stated that whoever is running the account, they needs a talking too.

"CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too," tweeted Steyn.

Steyn further added that the comments section has been blocked and asked CSA to do the right thing.

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here’s some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," he added.

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese, who will be representing Namibia at the upcoming T20 World Cup, extended his support to Du Plessis and Tahir, and stated that that the players deserve a bit more respect.

