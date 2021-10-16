CSK win IPL 2021 | Winning IPL trophy in my 100th IPL game is special, says Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis has stated that it feels special to win the IPL trophy on his 100th game in the cash-rich league. Du Plessis further lauded his fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for winning the Orange Cap, and reckoned that the 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday in Dubai, and won the summit clash of IPL 2021. CSK won their fourth trophy under their talismanic leader, MS Dhoni. CSK opener, Faf du Plessis played his 100th IPL match, and scored a swashbuckling 86 runs off 59 balls to guide his side to 192/3. A brilliant bowling performance by the CSK bowlers in the middle overs helped the MS Dhoni-led side to win the battle against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reflecting on his CSK's fourth title win, Du Plessis stated that winning the IPL title on his 100th game is a great feeling.

"That was a great day. I am really grateful for today. It was also my 100th game in the IPL. I have loved my time here,” he said after in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The South African batsman amassed 633 runs at an average of 45.21 in IPL 2021, which is only bettered by his fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad by 635 runs. The former Proteas captain stated that it has been a great journey with the Chennai-based franchise. He further lauded his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad for winning the Orange Cap, and reckoned that the 24-year-old is a special talent with a bright future ahead.

"I have done almost ten years here - two seasons were a bit of a break. No. 4 in the trophy cabinet is really good," Du Plessis said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is a special talent. Indian cricket is blessed with talent. He is getting better. He's got a super, bright future ahead of him. I have a word with him, but I don't think he needs me," Du Plessis said.