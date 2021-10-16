CSK win IPL 2021 | Will call Kieron Pollard and let him know this is my 16th T20 title, says Dwayne Bravo

After winning the IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo has stated that he will let Kieron Pollard know that this is his 16th T20 title. The CSK all-rounder further added that the support from the franchise and fans inspired the squad to come back stronger after a poor run in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of the IPL 2021 and clinched their fourth title in IPL. A huge total in the first innings increased their chances of victory in the final. Having played plenty of Twenty20 leagues across the world, Dwayne Bravo's experience and skills helped the Chennai-based franchise a lot during the tournament. Bravo was taken up by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2011 IPL and he has been a regular name in the playing XI for the MS Dhoni-led side.

With the title win on Friday, CSK all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo clinched a new milestone in his T20 career. Bravo won his 16th T20 title edging out his West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard who has won 15 T20 titles.

“That's the first thing I'm going to do when I turn on my phone - let Kieron Pollard know this is the 16th (T20 titles he has won). He has some catching up to do,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bravo scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81 and played a pivotal role in CSK's run to the final. Speaking on the team’s performance this season, Bravo stated that the support from management and the fans inspired the team to give their best in the tournament.

“Belief in the squad from management, owners. After last season was really disappointed. Owed it to the franchise, the fans to come up with a better performance. Don't get nervous (coming into a final). Have had good performance in different phases of the tournament,” he remarked.

The Chennai Super Kings batted first and scored a total of 192 runs. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Faf du Plessis (86) partnered for 61 runs for the opening wicket. The franchise restricted KKR for a total of 165 and won the match by 27 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played a pivotal role of the team in their title-winning run as the openers consistently scored runs for the team and gave solid starts. Gaikwad scored 635 runs in the tournament while Du Plessis scored 633 runs in the competition.

Reflecting on CSK's fourth title victory, Bravo said that Gaikwad and Du Plessis both have been standout guys for the team.

“Faf and Ruturaj standout for us. To have these two guys scoring over 500 runs together. Experience beats youth anyday. Going to change the name from Mr. Champion to Sir Champion (Jadeja standing next to him),” he concluded.