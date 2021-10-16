CSK win IPL 2021 | Top of the moon feeling, says Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad

Today at 8:56 AM
After Chennai Super Kings registered a 27-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their fourth IPL title on Friday, Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that it is a great feeling to win the IPL along with the Orange Cap. Gaikwad amassed 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.36 in IPL 2021.
Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to score only 32 runs in the IPL 2021 final, but the CSK opener played a crucial role in the franchise’s run to the summit clash as he amassed 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.36 in the tournament. With his consistent performance with the bat in the 14th edition of the league, Gaikwad became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange Cap. The Maharashtra batsman was also adjudged Emerging Player of the season for his exuberant performance throughout the tournament.
Reflecting on CSK’s title victory and winning the Orange Cap, Gaikwad stated that it is a great feeling to be the leading run-scorer in the tournament and win the trophy for the franchise.
“It is top of the moon feeling to win the orange cap and win the IPL. It is very very satisfying to win the IPL. It feels great. We didn't have a great season. Coming here, everyone believed and we are here. When you are performing well, you are confident on your lesser risk shots. You need to make sure you are there till the end,” Gaikwad said after the match.
Gaikwad's teammate Moeen Ali, who fired 37 runs off 20 balls in the final, was full of praises for the right-hander.
"Can't describe how I'm feeling. To do it with this franchise is great. He's got no weakness (on Gaikwad who's standing next to him). He's so calm. Has got every shot. Hopefully in the future will play for India. So calm and so clear in what they want to do (on CSK)," Moeen said.
