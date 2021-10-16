CSK win IPL 2021 | Players not in the eleven create the atmosphere, says Robin Uthappa

After Chennai Super Kings outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final to lift their fourth IPL title, Robin Uthappa has stated that players who did not feature in the playing XI create a positive atmosphere within the group. Uthappa played a 15-ball 31 and guided CSK to a huge total of 192.

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth title in the history of IPL by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on October 15 in Dubai. After being asked to bat first, CSK openers, Faf du Plessis (86) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) partnered for 61 runs before the latter departed in the ninth over. Robin Uthappa, who walked out to bat at No.3 smashed a 15-ball 31 and accelerated the run rate for the Chennai-based franchise, and played a pivotal role in guiding the MS Dhoni-led side to 192/3. CSK defended the target successfully after an exuberant bowling performance in the middle overs, and won the summit clash by 27 runs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for his side.

Earlier, in Qualifier 1 Uthappa had scored a brisk fifty against Delhi Capitals in Dubai and helped his side to seal their ninth IPL final. The CSK batsman carried his form from his previous outing against DC, and played a brilliant knock for his side in the final. After the Chennai-based franchise won their fourth title, Robin Uthappa stated that it is a amazing feeling to be a part of this side.

“Extremely grateful, feels amazing to be part of this side especially how last year went for us. It was a very lean season for us last year and so it was important for us to come back and play as well as we could and really grateful that we have been able to,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Speaking on his 15-ball 31 against KKR in the IPL 2021 final, Uthappa reckoned that the team got a good start today and it was important to take advantage of it.

“I just want to come in and contribute to the team's success, today we had a good start and it was important for us to take advantage and we had a set batsmen (Faf) at the other end and I took it on and got a few shots,” he opined.

Commenting on the team environment, the CSK batsman stated that the support staff and players have good communication between them, and that builds a secure group. He also mentioned that support staff makes sure that they look after the players not playing in the eleven and that is one of the takeaways of the team’s success.

“They create very secure environment within the group and there's lot of clarity and communication within the support staff and the players and that really helps in building a secure group. I believe it's your players who are not playing in the eleven that really create the atmosphere within the group and they make sure that they look after the players who are not playing in the eleven and I think that's one of the biggest takeaways of our success in IPL,” he explained.