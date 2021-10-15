WBBL 2021 | Matches in Hobart remain uncertain with Tasmania set to go on a 3-day lockdown

"The Weber Women's Big Bash League acknowledges the decision of the Tasmanian Government to call a three-day lockdown in the interests of public health. The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners, along with that of the wider community, remains our top priority. We are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL|07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart this weekend. All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. All are currently participating in training at Blundstone Arena or at team hotels," WBBL said in a statement.