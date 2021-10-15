WBBL 2021 | Matches in Hobart remain uncertain with Tasmania set to go on a 3-day lockdown

Today at 4:21 PM
The four matches of the Women’s Big Bash League scheduled to be played on October 19 and 20 remain uncertain with Tasmania set to go on a three-day lockdown. WBBL has stated that they are working with the Tasmanian government on options for upcoming matches scheduled during the three-day lockdown.
The seventh edition of the Women’s Big Bash League started on October 14 with the tournament opener between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars. Hobart will host the first 20 matches of the ongoing edition of WBBL, before shifting to Adelaide, Perth, and Mackay. But, now the matches on this venue on October 19 and 20 are uncertain with Tasmania set to go on a three-day lockdown due to the rising Covid-19 situation.
Perth Scorchers have delayed their arrival in Hobart by 24 hours due to Covid-19 concerns. WBBL has stated that they are in discussion with the Tasmania government regarding the matches over the weekend. Also, WBBL have mentioned that all members have received Covid vaccinations.
"The Weber Women's Big Bash League acknowledges the decision of the Tasmanian Government to call a three-day lockdown in the interests of public health. The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners, along with that of the wider community, remains our top priority. We are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL|07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart this weekend. All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. All are currently participating in training at Blundstone Arena or at team hotels," WBBL said in a statement.
