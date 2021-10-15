T20 World Cup 2021 | No point in playing, Pakistan should give India a walkover, quips Harbhajan Singh to Shoaib Akhtar

Harbhajan Singh has said to Shoaib Akhtar that there is no point for Pakistan to take the field against India, and that they should give a walkover when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in Dubai on October 24. Harbhajan marked India as clear favourites for the much awaited clash.

India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in a much anticipated Group 2 Super 12 fixture in Dubai on October 24. India have a 100 percent win record against Pakistan in the ODI and T20 World Cups, with seven and five wins respectively. Meanwhile the famous ‘Mauka-Mauka’ advertisment campaighn has returned on the Star Sports network and in its response, Harbhajan revealed that he has told Shoaib Akhtar that Pakistan will lose once again to India. "I have told Shoaib Akhtar, what is the point of Pakistan playing? you should give us a walkover, you will play, you will again lose, you will be upset. Our team is very solid, very strong, they will easily beat you guys," Harbhajan said in a video posted by Star Sports on YouTube. #MaukaMauka milte hi, @harbhajan_singh had a special message ahead of #INDvPAK! 😉



Will #MaukaMan avail the #Buy1Break1Free offer after the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 ⚔️?#LiveTheGame | Oct 24 | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/zHFdHQCrX6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2021 Both the teams are playing each other for the first time since the 2019 World Cup round-robin match at Old Trafford, Manchester, which India had won by 89 runs (DLS).