T20 World Cup 2021 | Scotland batting unit packed with match-winners, says Jonathan Trott.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman, Scotland batting consultant Jonathan Trott has stated that his team has got a lot of match-winners. Trott further added that the team cannot rely on one player, and a collective effort will produce better results.
Scotland failed to enter the Group 10 stage after winning only one out of their three matches in the first round of the T20 World Cup in 2016, but the 14th ranked T20I team in the ICC rankings, have come back stronger for the marquee event in 2021 which begins on October 17. Playing their fourth T20 World Cup, Scotland will be hoping to get past the qualifying round before trying their luck in the Super 12 stage. Notably, Scotland only victory in the T20 World Cup came in the 2016 edition against Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, former England cricketer, Jonathan Trott, who was roped in as Scotland’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup, asserted that his side has got a lot of match-winners. He further added that the Kyle Coetzer-led side will have to put a collective effort to win matches in the tournament.
"We have some really good players in this Scotland squad, the batting line-up is full of match-winners," the 40-year-old told The Scotsman.
"But T20 matches can ebb and flow so much that it can't be left to one player to perform well. The whole XI has to play well to get good results.
"In terms of the batters, they are a powerful bunch of lads. It is going to be about who can deal with the pressure and not let the occasion get a hold of the emotions when the World Cup starts," Trott said.
Scotland will lock horns with Bangladesh in the qualifier round on October 17 in Oman.
