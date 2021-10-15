T20 World Cup 2021 | Scotland batting unit packed with match-winners, says Jonathan Trott.

Scotland failed to enter the Group 10 stage after winning only one out of their three matches in the first round of the T20 World Cup in 2016, but the 14th ranked T20I team in the ICC rankings, have come back stronger for the marquee event in 2021 which begins on October 17. Playing their fourth T20 World Cup, Scotland will be hoping to get past the qualifying round before trying their luck in the Super 12 stage. Notably, Scotland only victory in the T20 World Cup came in the 2016 edition against Hong Kong.