T20 World Cup 2021 | Not too much concern around hamstring but elbow is a bit of a slow burner, confirms Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that his hamstring is recovering fine but the elbow is taking a bit more time to recover. The elbow injury has been a major concern for Williamson since the ODI series against Bangladesh at home and has missed out a few games since then.
Williamson also missed out on the first edition of The Hundred played earlier this year. He was supposed to turn up for Birmingham Phoenix. He said that as far as the hamstring is concerned, he is making progress but the only concern is the elbow injury as it is taking some time to recover.
"The hamstring is minor, it's progressing nicely, so not too many concerns and we've still got plenty of time. So, yeah, hopefully in the next sort of few days or so, I'm taking basically full part in the training. So, it's all good.
"The elbow - it has just been a bit of a slow-burner. Yeah, it has been quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I've had after the World Test Championship. On rehab, it has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100 [%], but it's definitely better," Williamson said, speaking from New Zealand's base in Dubai.
The New Zealand skipper explained that he was feeling some discomfort while gripping the bat and extending the arms.
"Basically just gripping and then extending. So, which you do a lot of obviously [while] batting and it has been frustrating certainly when it was at its worst. But the harder you grip and further you extend, the more it seems to be quite disruptive. Like I said there's been a lot of improvement over the last three months, which is good. That has really been the focus and I'm at the stage where I'm largely about to get through with some comfort and it's nice to be able to focus a bit more on the cricketing side of things rather than having constant negotiations with physios," the New Zealand skipper explained.
New Zealand will start their campaign against Pakistan on October 26 in Sharjah.
