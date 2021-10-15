T20 World Cup 2021 | Not too much concern around hamstring but elbow is a bit of a slow burner, confirms Kane Williamson

"Basically just gripping and then extending. So, which you do a lot of obviously [while] batting and it has been frustrating certainly when it was at its worst. But the harder you grip and further you extend, the more it seems to be quite disruptive. Like I said there's been a lot of improvement over the last three months, which is good. That has really been the focus and I'm at the stage where I'm largely about to get through with some comfort and it's nice to be able to focus a bit more on the cricketing side of things rather than having constant negotiations with physios," the New Zealand skipper explained.