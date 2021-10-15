T20 World Cup 2021 | Frankly speaking Sri Lanka are not good enough, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan has stated that Sri Lanka have not played quality cricket in the past, and they are not good enough to make an impact in the T20 World Cup 2021. He further added that Sri Lanka’s spinners are doing a great job for the team, whereas the batting unit has failed in the past.

The 2014 T20 World Cup champions, Sri Lanka had failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC mega event through direct qualifications, and the Dasun Shanaka-led side will have to face a qualifier round. Sri Lanka are placed in Group A of Round 1 along with Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia. In their recent T20I series, Sri Lanka was thrashed by England and South Africa, but they managed a 2-1 victory against a second-string Indian side at home.

However, the Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping to qualify for the Super 12 stage by winning against their opponents in the qualifier round. Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has stated that the national side have not been impressive in the past, and they have to play quality cricket in the T20 World Cup to enter the Super 12 stage.

"From a Sri Lankan perspective, the team will have to go through qualifying in the first round. The team has gone down in the last five or six years and it's the first time in our history that it has happened to us," Muralitharan said in an ICC column.

"Frankly speaking, we were not good enough, and have not played good enough cricket which is why we are in this position. But the team has capable players who can reach the Super 12s and have an impact, but first they have to qualify," the off-spinner blended caution with optimism

Speaking further on Sri Lanka’s chance in the T20 World Cup 2021, Muralitharan stated that spinners have been brilliant for islanders, whereas the batting unit has lost the sheen in the recent times. The legendary cricketer further added that the players should not overthink and should focus on the game.

"The spinners are very good, whereas the batting is a little bit weaker, but if they can step up and manage decent totals, then the bowlers can defend them. If they make it through, I think they will upset a few teams," the former Sri Lankan spinner said.

"My advice to the Sri Lankan players and everyone at the World Cup would be not to overthink it, particularly the bowlers. Don't focus on the names and the players you are going up against. You have to try not to worry about the pressure and just enjoy it. That is what T20 cricket is all about," Muralitharan said.

Sri Lanka will face Namibia in the qualifier round on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.